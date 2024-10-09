Animal food bank struggles with waiting list

More than a hundred Eindhoven residents receive help from the animal food bank because they can no longer support their pets themselves. One of them is Demy Sars, who has three rabbits and three hamsters. The poverty organisation can no longer meet the increasing demand and now has dozens of people on the waiting list.

“When my boyfriend and I moved in together, we received a lower contribution from the government and were left with only €100 per month for everything, besides food and housing. This made it difficult to take good care of our pets”, animal lover Demy says. Through a social worker, she ended up at the animal food bank, where she now picks up a package of food and supplies every month. “Animals are everything to me. They are not for a while, but for life”.

Demy is not the only one who needs help. The demand for support from the dierenvoedselbank (animal food bank) has increased considerably in recent months. “Anyone can suffer a setback and end up with us as a result”, Shanon Schepens, of the food bank of animal emergency aid (Dierenvoedselbank Dierennoodhulp Noord-Brabant), says

Waiting list

The animal food bank can no longer handle the many requests and is struggling with a waiting list. “There are people on it who, like Demy, want to take care of their animals, but can no longer afford it”.

New location

To relieve the pressure on the organisation, the animal food bank is looking for a new location in Eindhoven. With more space, the organisation hopes to be able to eliminate the waiting list.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob