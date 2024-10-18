Van Gogh National Park officially recognised

Van Gogh National Park, situated between the five major cities of Eindhoven, Helmond, Tilburg, Den Bosch, and Breda, has finally received its official designation from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security, and Nature.

While the area has long been recognized as a National Park, this title had not been formally confirmed by The Hague until now. As of Wednesday, October 16, it has been officially awarded. “The world can now know that the Ministry has officially designated Van Gogh National Park as a National Park,” the organization announced in a LinkedIn post.

Covering a quarter of the province, the park consists of nature across only half of its area. This new status will allow the national park to prioritize access to specific programs and funding from both the state and province, enhancing nature quality and biodiversity.

Greener

‘Together with eighty partners, we will work on a greener, healthier, more beautiful and vital landscape in the coming decades. In doing so, we will make 1.5 million Brabanders happy with stronger biodiversity,’ writes the organisation behind the national park.

The organisation has been rewarded with the official title for the work done. In 2021, the application for the status was still rejected by the national government.