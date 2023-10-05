House in Woensel locked due to cannabis farm

By
Lila Mehrez
-
Photo Credit: Studio040

A house on Eindhoven’s Van Kinsbergenstraat was closed on Wednesday, by order of the municipality. A cannabis farm was previously found here.

During an earlier inspection of the home, three rooms were equipped for cannabis cultivation. The harvest had just been completed and the house was being prepared for a new cultivation.

Drained

The nursery was estimated to have a capacity of almost 900 hemp plants. Research by Enexis and Brabant Water showed that electricity and water were being purchased illegally.

The closure will last three months.

 

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez

