Tunnel under A2 officially open

After almost two years, the tunnel under the Eindhoven ring road at Batadorp junction has been officially opened. The tunnel was opened by Minister Harbers on Monday afternoon with a light show, confetti and drinks.

“I am extremely proud of this project”, Eindhoven councillor, Stijn Steenbakkers, enthusiastically says. “This is really a collaboration with Brainport”.

From its start in 2021, 200 people worked on the 105-metre-long tunnel. Almost two years later, the tunnel was officially opened by Infrastructure Minister Mark Harbers. “Eindhoven is very important for the Dutch economy. That is why we are also working hard on the accessibility of Eindhoven”, the minister says.

Gigantic project

The construction of the tunnel was a gigantic project. Four different parts of the tunnel had to be connected very accurately using special machines. “Look, you don’t do something like that every day”, Sjaak Gerritsen, project manager at construction company Strukton, says. “It is a project of huge importance, so that is quite exciting”.

Accessibility & Mobility

The 12 metre-wide and 6.9 metre-long tunnel should reduce traffic congestion at Batadorp junction and the Antony Fokkerweg. It should also ensure a better onnection between the Goods Distribution Centre in Acht and the Brainport Industries Campus as well as Eindhoven Airport. “Standing here, we can see that traffic is already getting stuck”, Harbers says. “It also shows that we have to do something about it permanently”. Accessibility is therefore central to the construction project.

Last Sunday, 2,500 Eindhoven residents were able to explore the new tunnel by cycling, scootering or skating. The tunnel will open to cars and trucks on Tuesday.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob