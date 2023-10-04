NRE site and Veemgebouw in race for national prize

The Eindhoven NRE site and Veemgebouw on Strijp-S have been nominated for the Gulden Feniks (Golden Phoenix). This is a national award for renovation and transformation of the built environment.

Thirty-seven projects were submitted. Eight were ultimately nominated, including two Eindhoven projects. For the Gulden Feniks, reuse and innovation are central. To be nominated, sustainability, economic value and social value are also taken into account.

Veemgebouw

One of the projects is the Veem building, once a Philips warehouse. In 2023, the monumental building will be used for multiple functions. The Veem building is also nominated because of its new mix of living, working, relaxing and parking.

NRE site

The other nominated project from Eindhoven is the NRE site. The former gas factory has been redeveloped into a place for living, catering and creative businesses. Culture is also an aspect in this new city neighbourhood, including jazz club NRE Fifth. The site has been nominated for its appearance, with an eye for experiment.

Other contenders include Kunstwerf in Groningen, Stationspostgebouw in The Hague and the city hall and council chamber of Leiden. The awards ceremony is on 2 November.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob