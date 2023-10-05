House prices rising again

House prices in Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities increased further in the third quarter, according to figures from the NVM. The tightness on the housing market also increased.

The average sales price in Southeast Brabant increased by 0.8 percent in one year to 452,000 euros per sale. The asking price did increase considerably by 4.4 percent: an average of 562,000 euros per home.

The number of sales in the region also increased by two percent. The number of homes for sale in the region has decreased by 8 percent.

In Eindhoven specifically, there are 17 percent fewer homes for sale than a year earlier. 11 percent more homes were sold compared to the third quarter of last year. Due to the developments, the housing market, both in Eindhoven and region-wide, is even tighter than a year ago.

Sales prices

In Eindhoven, the average sales price rose by 4 percent and region-wide the price of a home rose by 0.7 percent. Where the house price rose in Waalre (1.2 percent), Veldhoven (0.6 percent), Son en Breugel (5.1 percent) and Geldrop-Mierlo (4.9 percent). The average house price fell in Best (-2.9 percent), Nuenen (-1.5 percent) and Valkenswaard (-0.6 percent).

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez