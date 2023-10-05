Politicians steadfast on affordable housing

Eindhoven politicians disagree on changing the agreement to build more affordable homes on and around Stadhuisplein. Project developers call the municipality’s requirements unattainable. Yet the city council stands firm. “The city centre should not become an amusement park for the very rich.”

Last year, the plans for 1,200 homes on and around Stadhuisplein were proudly presented. Many residential towers are expected to be built around the central square. Various developers are involved in the plans. The municipality wants 85 percent of new owner-occupied and rental homes to be affordable for residents with lower and middle incomes. But the developers say they will make losses if they go along because of the rising costs.

Housing shortage

The VVD therefore proposed this week to move away from the desired percentage of 85 percent. Fewer affordable homes, in order to ensure that construction can start sooner, now that the housing shortage is high. “If we accommodate the developers a little, then those homes can still be built,” says group leader Lex Janssen.

No support

The VVD’s proposal does not receive any support in the rest of the city council. Other parties believe that there should be homes that most people can afford. “Ultimately, teachers and bakers should also be able to live in the city centre. The centre should not become an amusement park for the very rich. It should not become Amsterdam here,” said Rutger Rauws of GroenLinks. “We are not allowed to nibble on anything from the agreements. Then don’t build for a while, instead of only building for people who can easily afford it,” adds Jannie Visscher of the SP.

Negotiations

An earlier report from the Rebel Group, which examined the plans, found that an affordability rate of 48 percent could be realistic. Councilor Rik Thijs is still negotiating with the project developers on behalf of the municipality of Eindhoven. He is already drawing cautious conclusions, now that the municipal council is standing firm. “If a developer still thinks that 15 or 20 percent affordable is the starting point, then this means that no construction will take place for at least the next three years.”

Other locations

Because the gap between the wishes of developers and the municipality seems unbridgeable, various parties suggest that the city should focus primarily on construction projects that have a greater chance of success. “Look at locations such as Strijp-S, WoensXL, Stationsplein or the old Campina site. We can probably build enough affordable houses there,” emphasizes CDA councilor Niels Groot. Rauws: “Let’s now make progress at other locations. In a few years we can continue working on Stadhuisplein again.”

Blunder

The VVD does not hide the fact that the party is certainly not happy with the position of the other factions. Janssen: “This is a major blunder. People now have to wait even longer for a home. The other parties have butter on their minds. They act as if they are doing everything they can to build homes in the city. Now they can do something to stimulate housing construction, but then they don’t dare to do it.”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez