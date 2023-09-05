Fire in apartment, man suspected of arson

A fire raged in an apartment complex at the Offenbachlaan in Eindhoven on Tuesday morning. The 58-year-old owner of one apartment is suspected of arson.



The occupant of an apartment on Offenbachlaan in Eindhoven where fire broke out Tuesday morning has been arrested by police. The 58-year-old man is suspected of having set the fire in his apartment.

The fire raged on the first floor, but other apartments in the complex also suffered greatly from the smoke it released. Three adults and two children were therefore removed from the building. They were checked out by ambulance personnel. No one was injured, reports the fire department.

The fire department had the fire under control fairly quickly. An aerial platform was also used in the process. The fire did cause enormous damage to the apartment.

Source: Studio040

Translate by Aysenur Kuran