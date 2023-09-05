Revival of Eindhoven band W.A.T.

No less than 35 years after Eindhoven-based band W.A.T. ceased to exist, a new LP by the formation has been released.

The release is an initiative of Belgian record label STROOM. The label’s curator appeared heavily enamoured with the music made in Eindhoven in the late 1980s. He has five hundred copies printed of a new LP containing W.A.T.’s best songs. The album is now on sale in Eindhoven record shops and can also be streamed on Spotify.

The Eindhoven-based band was founded by musician Ad van Meurs, who died in 2017, his partner Ankie Keultjes and bassist Frank van den Nieuwenhof. Van Meurs was the founder of the famous Monday night concerts in the Frits, a concert hall near the Muziekgebouw.

Revival

The appearance of the new LP is nice, yet Keultjes and Van den Nieuwenhof do not want to speak of a revival. Van den Nieuwenhof: “That’s a bit of an exaggeration. Although I do think there is a group of fanatics who still really like that period”. Also an English music medium recently published a very laudatory review of the LP following its release. “In the story, the record was compared to some really good albums that really caused a furore at the time.”

Perhaps the Eindhoven-based band’s music was underrated after all? It could be, Ankie and Frank think. Van den Nieuwenhof: “I think if we had had a bit more luck, here and there, it could have been quite different.”

Here you can hear their sound:

Video credit: Archive of W.A.T. music band

Source: Studio040