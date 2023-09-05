Sports festival to find your sport

Various sports clubs, organisations and sports directors are present to answer your sports questions.
Also the sports directors are there to advise you personally or to inform you to get support in case there is a low income. A free padel clinic, bowling, 3×3 basketball, chess, pickball, dance or aikido? Just to name a few of the options. Bouncy castles and face paint will be there for the small children.
Also the sports directors are there to advise you personally or to inform you to get support in case there is a low income. A free padel clinic, bowling, 3×3 basketball, chess, pickball, dance or aikido? Just to name a few of the options. Bouncy castles and face paint will be there for the small children.
Or maybe you would like to give it a try to compete against previous ice skating star Annamarie Thomas during the rollerblades challenge?
Here you can find more about it.
Eindhoven News editorial team
Your advertisement here.