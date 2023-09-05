Valkenswaard Flower Parade; Hocus Focus

The Valkenswaard Corso is extended to a weekend festival, Corso and Cultural Festival. Every year, in the second weekend of September, you can see the parade drive through the streets of Valkenswaard and attend many other activities.

The main spectacle is the dahlia parade on Sunday. 13 Beautiful flower floats, 8 youth floats together with street performers, show bands and brass bands from all over the Netherlands form a colourful experience for young and old.

It starts on Friday 8 September where you can watch how every Dahlia is stiched to the shape with a needle one by one.

On Saturday afternoon, you can admire all dahlia objects and visit children’s activities and performances in the Market Square and 3 more locations in Valkenswaard.

On Sunday more theatre, dreamscope and the highlight in the afternoon: The Parade.

The event is from 8 to 10 Septembe. It is free and here you can find more information.