Brabant40 startup prize nominees announced

The forty nominees for the Brabant40, a prize for startups in North Brabant that make a social difference, have been announced. The jury had to choose from more than eighty entries. The ultimate winner will be chosen on September 25 in the Evoluon in Eindhoven.

The nominees include many companies from Eindhoven. Jury members include investors Janneke Niessen and Ellen de Brabander. In addition to eternal fame and media attention, the winner will receive a ticket for CES Amsterdam. In addition to a jury prize, there is also a public prize. The company with the most votes wins.

You can vote here.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated: Yawar Abbas