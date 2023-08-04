Street violence in Eindhoven

A group of friends were assaulted on the Oude Stadsgracht in Eindhoven last weekend. The incident happened in the night from Saturday to Sunday, in the presence of a large group of bystanders. The police are looking for two possible perpetrators and a blue parked car.

According to the police, the three boys had a lovely evening in the city centre of Eindhoven. They walked home via the Oude Stadsgracht and were approached by two other boys. A short conversation ensued, and nothing seemed to be going on as both parties continued on their way.

Head kick

Shortly after, however, things went wrong. The two boys attacked the three other boys from behind and dealt blows. All three were injured, and one of the boys is said to have even been kicked in the head. They probably lost consciousness because, according to the police, the boys can remember little of the incident. The police investigated and studied CCTV footage, which shows that many bystanders saw the incident happen.

To give evidence

In a call, the police say they are looking for people who saw the incident. The police also want to get in touch with the occupants of a blue car which was parked near the DELA on the Oude Stadsgracht.

Source: Studio 040