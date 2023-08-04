Campsite in Eindhoven not a reality yet

Many cities have a city campsite. Nevertheless, Eindhoven still has to do without one. Various plans of entrepreneurs have failed so far.

According to the municipality of Eindhoven, entrepreneurs regularly report with plans for a city campsite. The ideas are diverse, from a smaller motorhome pitch to a more prominent camping spot for tents and caravans. Currently, the city only has a place where campers can be parked, at the P&R in Meerhoven.

Camping welcome

The municipality has announced that it would like to make a city campsite possible, in order to expand the (affordable) range of accommodation options in the city. As far as the municipality is concerned, there is room for this at Landgoed Mispelhoef, Buitenplaats Welschap and the Beatrixhaven. It is not yet determined which of these will be a city campsite.

Campsites

Just outside the city, there is a choice for campers, including camping ‘t Dekske in Wintelre, Het Denneke in Veldhoven and ‘t Wolfsven in Mierlo

Source: Studio 040