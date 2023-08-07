Rain does not deter fun fair visitors

The opening weekend of Park Hilaria drew the ususal crowds, despite the rainy weather. The organisers, EHV247, are satisfied with the turnout.

A total of over 110,000 people vivited the fun fair the first weekend. In between the showers, the open air cafés also drew quite a few guests.

This year the fair offers some 90 activities, and a few entertainers will also put in an appearance in the party café. In the days ahead, people can expect to see entertainers such as Danny Froger and Django Wagner..

Park Hilaria closes on the evening of 13 August. On Monday morning, there is a low stimulus version for people who react more stongly to sensory input. People with autism, epilepsy, physical or mental limitations, can enjoy the fair at their own pace, between 2 and 4 p.m.

Source: Studio040

translated and edited by Greta