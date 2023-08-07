Hat-trick: PSV wins Johan Cruyff Shield again

PSV won the Johan Cruyff Shield. In the De Kuip Stadium, Feyenoord lost 0-1.

This makes it the third time PSV win the trophy. Last year and the year before PSV managed to defeat Ajax, in this battle between the national champion and the cup winner.

PSV and Feyenoord had matching strengths. Both teams had chances to score goals, both in the first and the second half of the match. Yet it was PSV who managed to come out on top through a goal by Noa Lang, ten minutes before the end of the match.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Greta