Wallaby takes a stroll

A wallaby was seen loitering around in Eindhoven on Saturday afternoon. The animal walked around freely on the Fuutlaan for a while.

The Eindhoven police received a report about a stray animal in the city. When officers came to take a closer look, it turned out to be a wallaby. The Wallaby is a small marsupial, much smaller than its big Kangaroo sister. One of the most significant characteristics of the Wallaby that separates them from kangaroos is size. Wallabies usually only grow to about 3 feet tall and weigh around 45 pounds.

It was difficult for the police to catch the animal, but they managed to trace the owner. He knew how to catch the wallaby. The animal was then returned to its enclosure. This incident has sparked a discussion about having Wallaby as a pet.