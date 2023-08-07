Feyenoord to press charges against PSV vandals

Feyenoord will report PSV supporters to the police, after the damages they did to Feyenoord Stadium De Kuip. After the duel for the Johan Cruyff Shield last Friday eveing, supporters misbeghaved, says Omroep Rijnmond.

Hundreds of PSV fans hung from the net fences that had been placed in the stadium to prevent objects from being thrown onto the pitch, causing these nets to come down, suspension systems and all. A number of Feyenoord fans, who were sitting below the away seats where the Eindhoven fans stood, were injured during the duel.

Madness

“I have not been with the Feyenoord Stadium for a shot time but others have worked here for years, but in all that time we have never seen anything like this. We have worked this way for thirty years, for example during European matches, and things are always fine. Until now. These people were hell-bent on destroying material, and this really upset me. I am particularly upset because this concerns the safety of others. They were intentionally putting other people’s lives in jeopardy and when you watch the footage of the incident you see it;s sheer madness”, says rLilian de Leeuw of Stadion Feijenoord to Omroep Rijnmond.

The extent of the financial damage is not yet clear. PSV will be held accountable. The Eindhoven club says it regrets what happened.

Source: Studio040

translated and edited by : Greta