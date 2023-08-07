On September 17, 2023, the very first Lighttown Craft Beer Festival will take place at Paviljoen Genneper Parken in Eindhoven.

In the beautiful garden of Paviljoen Genneper Parken, no less than ten breweries present and serve their tastiest speciality beers.

While enjoying the cosiest tunes from DJ REMO you can also enjoy the food from Willy Nacho, Satheo and the BBQ King, among others. The three Eindhoven breweries Van Moll, 100 Watt Brewery and Rabouw are participating. Furthermore, breweries from Tilburg, Breda, Aarle-Rixtel and Weert also present their tastiest special beer. Despite the name, the beer festival is an event for young and old. Children are welcome.