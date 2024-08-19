Win free tickets to Brabantsedag

Brabant is gearing up for the biggest annual gala, the Brabantsedag. This Sunday, Heeze will transform into a colourful conviviality. If you want free tickets to Brabantsedag, then read on…

The Brabantsedag (Brabant Day) is a characteristic concept in Brabant, the Netherlands and even beyond. Every year, on the last Sunday of August, a theatrical parade draws through the streets of the village of Heeze and brings history to life in a contemporary way. The parade with sixteen floats is unique and becomes more original and innovative every year. What started small in 1958 now attracts over 35,000 visitors every year.

The audience is fascinated with the impressive theatre decors, its expressive or endearing theatre play, gravity, music, humour, reality, and imagination. In short, the Brabantsedag is a unique experience with culture and entertainment for children and adults.

The Brabantsedag is an event in which a large part of the community is involved. Almost every inhabitant of Heeze is involved with the event. Brabantsedag is listed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

Win free tickets worth 25 euros.

You can win two free tickets to Brabantsedag by answering the following questions and emailing them to eindhovennews@gmail.com. Five correct answers out of the six could win you two free tickets. Tickets last until they run out, so hurry.

What does the theme of the 65th Brabantsedag refer to? (hint: there are two answers)

2. Which three examples are all recorded in poetry and have contributed to preserving art & culture through poetry?

3. How many visitors does the Brabantsedag attract annually?

4. Since which year has the Brabantsedag been recognised on the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage?

5. Since 2017, what has been organised to enthuse children about the Brabantsedag?

6. Apart from the parade, what are the start and end times of the festive festival programme?

For more information keep following Eindhoven News or check https://www.brabantsedag.nl

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj