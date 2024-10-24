Luxury Christmas dinner for 1,500 poor Eindhoven residents

A five-course dinner with many artists and small gifts. Hugo van Rooij is going all out this year with his Christmas dinner for poor Eindhoven residents. In the Beursgebouw he wants to give 1500 vulnerable residents an ‘unforgettable day’. “The poverty is sometimes intense.”

Hugo has been helping the homeless and poor residents for years. For example, he handed out blankets and heaters during the energy crisis and earlier this year he set up a campaign to give poor residents a nice Easter.

Last year he also organised a Christmas dinner in the Beursgebouw, for 750 poor and lonely Eindhoven residents. Now Hugo wants to expand. “Last year we had to say no to hundreds of people. The demand was enormous. That’s why I want to help even more people this year.”

Poverty

Hugo says he has been preparing for a year. In addition to an extensive dinner, twelve artists have been booked, guests receive a luxury nut package and there are activities for children, such as a drawing competition.

“Many people in the city can’t make ends meet. Poverty is sometimes intense. Elderly people and families who can barely pay their daily groceries or energy bills. My motivation is to help those people. I can’t stand poverty,” says Hugo.

Price tag

The dinner is spread over two evenings, a week before Christmas. The total price tag is around 130,000 euros. Hugo manages to raise that budget with donations and sponsorship money. Various entrepreneurs help by donating items and food free of charge.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez