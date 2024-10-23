Three new swimming pools Tongelreep to open in few weeks

Soon, Eindhoven residents will be able to swim laps in renovated Tongelreep. The swimming pool is still under renovation, but can open three of the four pools to the public next month. The 50-metres pool, 25-metres pool and the instruction pool will then be put into use. The new recreational pool should be ready before the summer.

Construction started last summer, after some delay. In 2016, the old wave pool was cut by the municipality. In the meantime, plans were made for a modern and more modest pool. It took many years before a plan was ready that all parties involved supported, and the budget was arranged. For example, planners and developers struggled with rising construction costs and a failed tender.

Waiting list

With the new 25-metres pool and the instruction pool, the municipality wants to work on eliminating the waiting lists for swimming lessons. Many hundreds of children are now waiting for a spot. When the recreational pool is ready next summer, that should help to reduce the waiting lists.

The renovation of Tongelreep will be done in several phases. That way, residents can continue to swim. The total renovation, including the maintenance of the swimming stadium and new offices and entrance, should be ready in early 2026. The price for a ticket in the recreational pool will soon be a maximum of €6.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob