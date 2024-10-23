Region needs to step up to take care of asylum seekers

Best, Geldrop-Mierlo, Nuenen, Son en Breugel and Waalre are not yet taking care of enough asylum seekers. The municipalities are legally required to open reception locations before next summer. But that is not yet arranged. Some municipalities do not yet have a location in mind.

This is evident from plans that the province has made public.

For example, in Waalre it is expected that the required number of 119 shelter places will not be achieved in 2025. In Best (192), Geldrop-Mierlo (231), Nuenen (159) and Son en Breugel it is anticipated that this amount will probably be met. However, a lot still needs to be done in these municipalities. For example, in Best they are still looking for a location. In Geldrop and Son en Breugel, shelter places still needs to be created for 177 and 49 refugees respectively.

City

Eindhoven has a task to provide shelter for almost 1,200 asylum seekers and has so far provided a place for 489 people. The expectation is that all asylum seekers will be housed by 1 July 2025. In total, Eindhoven and surrounding municipalities must accommodate more than 2,300 refugees. A number of 835 of these have now been realised. Among them are 118 minors. They are mainly in Eindhoven and Geldrop-Mierlo.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob