Sergiño Dest strengthens PSV

PSV have added strength with winger Sergiño Dest. The American international comes on loan from FC Barcelona, with the Eindhoven club having negotiated an option to buy.

Dest made his debut in professional football with Ajax, where he was also trained to become a professional. The winger quickly made a name for himself after which FC Barcelona acquired the American from the Amsterdam club. He came to 23 matches in the Eredivisie (premier league).

In 72 appearances for Barcelona, Dest was rented out to AC Milan last season. Moreover, Dest is by no means a stranger to technical director Earnest Stewart.

Dest made his debut for the US national team at 18 – then employed by the current PSV director. Dest now has 26 international matches to his name. In the PSV selection, he is the third player to play for the United States; Pepi and Tillman are also US internationals.

Good feeling’

Dest reveals he is happy with his move to Eindhoven. “PSV were busy with me every day and that gave me a good feeling,” Dest says. “Besides, I think Bosz’s style of play suits me tremendously. I return to the Netherlands as the same type of footballer, but with a lot more experience and hopefully a higher output. I can’t wait for my debut”.

Defending and attacking contribution

“If a player is very keen, it gives an extra good feeling,” said technical director Earnest Stewart. “It is a very skilful defender who can also contribute offensively with his creativity and explosiveness”. Stewart expects the brand-new acquisition to be on the pitch soon. “He participated in the whole preparation with FC Barcelona, so he is fit.”

Dest is PSV’s fifth summer acquisition. Earlier,Noa Lang, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman reinforced the club, while last week Jerdy Schouten was presented.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn