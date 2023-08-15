Man attacks mosque goers with a knife

On Monday evening, a number of visitors to an Islamic prayer room on the Heezerweg were attacked. The suspect is a 41-year-old man from Eindhoven.

Action

During the prayer service, there was a knock on the door of the mosque. When the men in the room came out, there was a bare-chested drunk man with a large knife. The attacker then stabbed the men with a knife. The first victim managed to avoid the knife. A second person suffered minor injuries to his hand and arm when he tried to keep the knife away from him. The victim was taken to the hospital and was able to go home with a number of stitches.

Investigations

The perpetrator threw the knife under a car and fled on a scooter. The scooter was abandoned one street away. The police arrested the assailant on Spiraeastraat. Police say that the fact that the incident took place in front of a prayer room seems completely coincidental. The police are still investigating the cause of the incident.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha