Ryanair passengers claim 400 euros

A flight from Eindhoven to Alicante in Spain was delayed by 3.5 hours in November because a flight attendant had had too much to drink. Twenty-six Ryanair passengers filed a claim and each has been awarded 400 euros for the damage incurred. The travellers themselves will get 251 euros. The plane tickets cost 50 euros at most.

Claim

The claim has been successfully submitted to Ryanair by EUclaim, which makes claims on behalf of air passengers in the event of cancellations, overbooking and delays. EUclaim immediately knew that the passengers were entitled to compensation. “Delays are usually caused by technical malfunctions or weather conditions. It is not often that stewards or pilots have drunk too much,” says a spokesperson.

Compensation

The claim amount of 251 euros is a pleasant surprise for these 26 travellers. They had paid no more than 50 euros for their ticket. There were more passengers on board, but they did not make a claim or seek compensation directly from Ryanair. The latter group can credit the entire 400 euros. The steward in question was fined 1000 euros at the time.

Control

On that particular day, the police conducted an alcohol check among the cabin crew. A steward turned out to have been drinking. A replacement for the steward was urgently sought and the flight left for Alicante 3.5 hours later.

The passengers who then submitted a claim via EUclaim do not yet know that hundreds of euros will be credited to their account on Tuesday. Incidentally, of those 400 euros, only 251 remain for each traveller. EUclaim will receive its share as well. This is a total of approximately 3900 euros.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha