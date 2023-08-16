Bus schedules continue after summer holiday

Bus operator Hermes will continue to run vacation schedules after 27 August, when the summer vacations end. This is due to persistent staff shortages at the carrier.

The adjustment has considerable consequences through the timetable. Among others, the lines 321, 404 and 123 will be cancelled in their entirety. As well as the early rides on the lines 317, 319 and 320. On other lines there will be fewer buses during rush hour or as a whole.

On the other hand, compared to the vacation timetable, there will be more buses on busy lines. This mainly concerns connections to other municipalities such as Nuenen, Gemert, Helmond and Valkenswaard.

Staff shortage

The major adjustments in Hermes’ timetable are due to staff shortages that the carrier is facing. As a result, there are many structural cancellations. Hermes intends the changes to provide a timetable that is more feasible for the company and results in fewer cancellations.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob