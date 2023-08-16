Reggae Sundance also popular with little ones

About 20,000 visitors attended Saturday’s music festival Reggae Sundance at Karpendonkse Plas. Among the reggae lovers were also many families; admission was free for children.

When the sun broke through in the afternoon after a wet start to the day, the festival grounds filled up in no time. In addition to music, there were shops and restaurants apparently worth queuing for quite a long time. The crowd was as diverse as it gets: from middle-aged women to teenage guys with long rasta hair. The atmosphere was relaxed, as befits reggae. There was not an improper word. Occasionally, however, an extremely strong smell of weed could be smelled.

A German family, father, mother and four children, drove all the way from Bonn to attend the festival. “I came for the very last act”, the father, referring to legendary reggae singer Burning Spear, said.

“That one doesn’t start until 22:00, so the kids have to hang in there for a while”. And they seem to be doing just that. Like the rest of the audience, they danced happily to the beats.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob