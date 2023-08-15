Win free tickets to Brabantsedag

Ever since the first procession of artisans in 1958, the Brabantsedag parade has grown into a mobile Brabantian history lesson wrapped in a theatre production, which includes quality acting, make-up, dancing, singing, and costumes. The spectacle attracts forty thousand visitors, not bad for a town of ten thousand.

The main attraction is a massive, mobile theatre spectacle, which is the product of the hard work of (currently) sixteen amateur groups, creating social cohesion as it passes through the community of the Pearl of Brabant. The amateur acting groups manage to portray an entire story during the parade, particularly during each stop lasting a mere handful of minutes. Brabant Day has been added to the National Inventory of Non-Material Cultural Heritage, as set out in the international UNESCO treaty that supports and treasures living habits, traditions, skills and rituals and aids in the passing down of such from generation to generation.

When: 27 August

Where: Heeze

Why: Simply, you mustn’t miss it

To buy tickets

Children up to 12 years free

Tickets € 11.50 (online)

Tickets at the box office on the day: €12.50

Grandstand seats from €15 each (a separate entrance ticket is required).