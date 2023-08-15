Park Hilaria remains a crowd pleaser

Park Hilaria 2023 had a wet start, but in the end many visitors found their way to the temporary amusement park on the Kennedylaan in Eindhoven. Thanks to the dry weather and pleasant temperatures, the second half of the week was considerably busier.

The 21st edition of Park Hilaria offered a wide range of attractions for young and old. The big spectacular attractions, such as the Entertainer, the Chaos and the Eclipse, did well with thrillseekers, while families with (young) children had a great time on the special children’s attractions and at the outdoor cafés.

The organisers are very pleased with how it went. “This edition too proved that Park Hilaria is a great concept. For ten days, visitors, volunteers and operators enjoyed the wonderful, convivial atmosphere and we were able to surprise our guests again with new attractions. That’s what we do it for,” said Mariola Scheepstra of Eindhoven247.

Next year, Park Hilaria will take place from 2 to 11 August 2024. Then, the temporary amusement park, including live entertainment, will once again take place at Jonh F Kennedylaan in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan