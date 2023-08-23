Drunk man bites policeman in leg at Eindhoven Airport

On Sunday, the military police detained a 25-year-old man from Noord Brabant at Eindhoven Airport. The man was drunk, did not listen to airline personnel and caused a nuisance.

The man landed in Eindhoven with a plane from the Italian city of Bologna. The man was causing trouble en route, causing the military police to board after landing to detain the man.

Against the arrest, the man firmly resisted. Among other things, he bit the leg of a military policeman. The man is currently still in custody; the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee in Eindhoven are investigating the case.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob