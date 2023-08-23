F16s for Ukraine: ‘Don’t know if that is a good move’

Ukrainian President Zelensky visited Eindhoven Airport on Sunday to see the F16s that the Netherlands has promised. Is that a smart move? There is great division on the street about this.

Not such a smart move, a Belgian lady at the Tuesday market in the city centre fears. Possibly the Netherlands’ donation will cause the conflict to escalate. “It is not to be hoped that we will have a Third World War”. A boy wearing a fashionable outfit and dark sunglasses also thinks the conflict could only intensify. But he doesn’t have major concerns about the war. “I’m not too worried about it”, he said.

Help

A middle-aged gentleman is the only market visitor who is enthusiastic about the F16s being donated to Ukraine. “We have to help those people after all…”

The Netherlands is the first European country to donate a number of fighter planes to Ukraine. This was announced this weekend by outgoing Prime Minister Rutte. It probably involves 42 units that are obsolete and need to be replaced. To this end, the Ukrainian pilots will be offered a crash course in F16 flying at an air base in Romania.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob