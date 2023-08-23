Thousands of students in Eindhoven for introduction week

Singing songs, playing games and of course lots of partying. The introduction week started again in Eindhoven on Monday. Thousands of Fontys and TU/e students are participating. “I’m especially looking forward to getting to know my fellow students”, a young man said.

It is still quiet on Monday morning at the Fontys campsite. The future students are still seeing which way the cat jumps. Coloured shirts walk back and forth between the tents. Some youngsters are still busy inflating their air beds. It’s up to the so called “moms and dads” (focal points consisting of students) to bring in the party atmosphere.

“They’ve only just gotten to know each other, of course”, an attendant explains. “And of course it doesn’t help either that drinking is only allowed from 16:00”.

Still, even without alcohol, the students slowly begin to loosen up. Several songs are sung by the counselors about Julia’s breasts and a duckling. Meanwhile, the students are hooking up. “I thought they did well for a first day”, Joris reflects.

TU/e

A quiet start is also made on the TU/e grounds. The students play games together. For example, the mechanical engineers of the future have to make something out of duct tape. However, the introduction week is not only about games and partying.

It is also a chance to get to know the program and fellow students. “For me, it is successful when they have seen that being a student will be one of the highlights of their lives”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob