Kaylee from Nuenen wins €100,000 at VriendenLoterij

Kaylee from Nuenen won a sum of €100,000 in the VriendenLoterij draw. The single mother of a baby daughter received the check from the hands of VriendenLoterij ambassador Wolter Kroes.

“There are a number of wishes I can now make come true. I would like to take my child to an amusement park and take a nice trip. And a new kitchen would be nice, too!”

Participants who buy a ticket in the VriendenLoterij have a chance to win more than two hundred thousand prizes every month. They also choose a good cause that touches them. At least forty per cent of their lottery ticket prize is contributed to the preservation of cultural heritage and the welfare of people.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob