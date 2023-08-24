New names at music festival ‘Hit The City’

The freely accessible music festival ‘Hit The City’, which takes place from 19 to 21 October in the Eindhoven city center, has more than thirty new names. It is about musical talent that is not tied to genres and that extends the liveliness of Dutch Design Week into the evening.

After a two-year break, Dutch pop sensation Naaz finds her place on stage in the Grote Zaal of the Effenaar. The Kurdish-Dutch singer made an impression earlier this year in Carré and Down The Rabbit Hole. She is joined by Dutch pop band The Inden and indie-pop virtuoso Alex Vargas, who returns to the festival with a new sound.

The basement of Dynamo is the scene of groundbreaking hip-hop on Friday nights, including the queer rap duo LIONSTORM, and UK acts Denzelf Himself and Deijuvhs, who mix hip-hop with genres ranging from horror to hardcore, punk, metal, drill or jungle. On Saturday, promising and emerging hip-hop artists will take the stage, including Latin rapper Mariposa and streaming hit acts Reanny, Lusho and Brokezart.

Cool guitar acts

With Library Card and Neighbors Burning Neighbours, Friday night in the Stroomhuis will be dedicated to the Rotterdam post-punk scene. There are cool indie and guitar acts from The Joy Hotel, Big Special, Loupe, Girl Scout and THAMES. Fans of heavier guitars can indulge themselves with raw bands like DITZ and Bad Breeding.

The fact that Hit The City explores all musical corners is reflected in the contrast between, on the one hand, contemporary and eclectic pop acts such as Yaro Mila, Guusje or DeathbyRomy and, on the other hand, the vintage 60s and 70s sound that echoes in the surf rock of The People’s Pleasure Grounds, the lush pop songs of M. Lucky or the old Arabic psychedelic rock inspired Sababa 5.

Move

Amartey’s afropop or the afrobeats of DjeuhDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson and Yung Dada invite you to move. Neo-soul artist Sophie Faith to introspection. G-folk artist Hak Baker converts his special life story into protest music, while Porcelain id hurls her poetic lyrics into the hall.

Hit The City takes place from Thursday 19 to Saturday 21 October in various venues in the Eindhoven city centre. The entire festival is free to enter.

