PSV player Phillipp Mwene returns to Mainz 05

PSV player Phillipp Mwene returns to the old nest at Mainz 05. The Bundesliga club has acquired the Austrian for an unknown transfer fee. Mwene came to 73 matches in the red and white for two seasons, in which he won five prizes.

The 29-year-old wing defender was taken over from Mainz 05 in 2021. Under then trainer Roger Schmidt, Mwene grew into a permanent position. He came to 73 games in two seasons, in which he scored three times and was the principal five times.

During his time at PSV, he won the KNVB Cup twice and the Johan Cruijff Shield three times. Now he makes the switch to the German Mainz 05. The club finished ninth in the Bundesliga, the highest level in Germany, last season.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez