Police find deceased person in canal

On Wednesday evening, the police found a dead person in the Wilhelmina Canal near the NCB road in Best. The police have concluded that the person died as a result of a crime.

Initially it was not certain that it was a deceased person, the police first had to have a boat come to the scene to be able to rule it out. Once that boat was on site, it turned out to be the remains of a man.

It is not clear how the person died. The event is still being investigated by the police. However, “serious consideration is being given to a crime”, the police said.

A major investigation into the circumstances, cause and background of the deceased person is being launched into the incident. Police are calling on witnesses or informants to come forward.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez