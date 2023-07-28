Two primary schools in Meerhoven get extra room

Because the number of internationals in Eindhoven is rising so rapidly, two primary schools in the Meerhoven district will get six temporary classrooms. The addition will cost roughly a million euros.

The mayor and alderpersons recognise the need for more room at primary schools De Startbaan and i-Start. “The temporary units will provide the necessary solution” the college writes.

Accomodation plan

The two schools gave a basement, but the municipality declares this space unfit for classes. The units will remain for at least two years. After the summer the council will draw up an accomodation plan for the primary schools. This should indicate which schools will be first in line for renovation or new buildings.

Earlier this week a building in Stratum was designated as a temporary educational facility, to cater for the growing numbers of pupils in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

translator: Greta