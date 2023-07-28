People with intellectual disabilities flourish at Kunst&Ko

It’s party time at art gallery Kunst & Ko on the Eindhovens Hoogstraat. The activities centre for people with intellectual disabilities celebrates its 25-year existance. Every day some 15 artists are busy making art for sale or rent. “They flourish here”.

“Painting, drawing, papier maché – at Kunst & Ko everyone decides for themselves what they wish to do”, says supervisor Waldie van Wetten. She has been with the gallery from its inception. “I have a dream job. I help the artists shape their work, but it is also gratifying to see the contact between them and the customers. They genuinely flourish here”.

A total of 31 artists work at the Eindhoven gallery, some 15 per day. They drink coffee together, and then they all pursue their own goals. They all have their own specialisations and work on their individual projects. Tom is the master roller of clay balls, and Andrius loves to paint circles.

Exhibition and trip

To celebrate its jubilee, the Eindhoven gallery had an exhibition on the theme of ‘Kunst en Ko 25 years in the round. The artists creates works for this exhibition with round shapes as a source of inspiration. Later this year the artists will go on a trip together.

Sourc: Studio040

translator: Greta