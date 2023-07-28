Signify’s quarterly results are good

Signify’s turnover for Q2 was an impressive 1.6 billion. Moreover, the company managed to achieve some of its sustainability goals. The Eindhoven firm, formerly known as Philips Lighting, intends to grow even further.

Signify has so far installed 119 million wireless lamps. The innovative LED lighting solutions are sustainable; they play a big role in an emissions reduction during the products’ entire life cycle.

These innovations enabled the Eindhoven firm to realise an emissions reduction of 40% compared to 2019, their first year. This means their progress is twice the speed required by the Paris climate agreement.

Waste

The company has also taken steps when it comes to waste reduction. The use of sustainable and re-usable products has reduced the waste output to a minimum.

Diversity

Another step forward at Signify is the increase of women in leadership roles. Thirty per cent of leadership positions are now taken up by women. This means they are on target to reach the intended 34 per cent by 2025.

Ambition

The company, calling itself ‘world leader in lighting’, aims to offer more groundbreaking lighting solutions to more people through a constant focus on innovation. In other words, they want to continue to grow.

Source: Stdio040