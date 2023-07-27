PSV easily past FC Eindhoven

PSV easily brushed aside FC Eindhoven in the Lichtstad Derby (derby of the city of lights) on Wednesday night. At the Philips Stadium, it was 3-1 for coach Peter Bosz’s team.

PSV easily created chances in the first half. After opportunities from El Ghazi and Vertessen, Pepi put the home side ahead after less than 20 minutes, on Kwaaitaal’s cross. A while later, it was another hit, when Vertessen broke through on the flank and put El Ghazi in position. The latter then managed to put the ball in the net: 2-0.

Dominant PSV

After half-time, PSV dominated but did not really manage to cash in on that in terms of goals or chances. Saibari and Vertessen did come close, though. FC Eindhoven did manage to come back, through a counter. Just before time, Garden scored the tying goal. It turned out to be short-lived, because in injury time youngster Van Duiven made sure the margin for PSV was two goals again.

Nottingham Forest, Feyenoord and Sturm Graz

On Sunday, PSV plays another practice match against Nottingham Forest. Then the real work starts, against Feyenoord for the Johan Cruijff Schaal and against Sturm Graz in the preliminaries of the Champions League.

