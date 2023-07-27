Do not swim in ‘t Wolfsven in Mierlo

The province has advised against taking a swim in the lake at holiday park ‘t Wolfsven in Mierlo. Health problems may be the result, concludes Environmental Authority South-East Brabant after a number of checks.

Recreational lakes are checked regularly on safety and water quality. Those checks now lead to the advice not to swim in ‘t Wolfsven. The recommendation does not mean swimming is actually prohibited. When the quality of the water improves, the recommendation will be withdrawn.

Source: Studio040

translator: Greta