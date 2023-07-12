Palm tree thief has 18 years pending prison sentence

A man who was checked on Saturday in Geldrop when he was trying to run off with an inflatable palm tree turned out to have an 18-year prison sentence outstanding in Belgium.

The man was checked around 22:00 on Nieuwendijk. There he was walking with a large inflatable palm tree under his arm. He had taken it away from the beach volleyball tournament that took place that day in the municipality.

Tally

When the police checked the man’s information, it turned out that the man had a few other things on his record. The man was sentenced to 18 years in prison in Belgium for the 2016 death of a man from Zonhoven.

The procedure to extradite the man to Belgium has now started, police reported.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob