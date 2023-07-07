Major power failure at Catharina hospital

The Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven is experiencing a major power failure. Many planned operations are therefore cancelled today, and appointments at the outpatient clinics have also been cancelled until half past two in the afternoon.

According to a spokesman, a cable was hit during excavation work, causing partial power failure. Vital departments such as intensive care need the available emergency power.

Concern

Acute care, such as emergency operations, continues, and emergency care is functioning. As a precautionary measure, the surrounding hospitals have been informed. If possible, patients are deflected to neighbouring hospitals. It is not yet known how long the problems with the power supply will last.