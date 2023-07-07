Eindhoven housing market still lukewarm

The Eindhoven housing market has been lukewarm in the past quarter. However, both rental and purchase prices in the region increased.

It has been a while since prices rose in the owner-occupied market. Compared to last year, the average purchase price of a home fell by ten percent, according to a report by Van Santvoort Makelaars. Compared to the previous quarter, however, the purchase price increased by four percent.

This brought the average sale price of a terraced house to just under 413,000 euros. Last year that was still 425,000 euros. The number of transactions also increased by 45 percent. In the second quarter of this year, 585 homes changed hands.

Housing offer

On the other hand, the supply of owner-occupied homes is increasing. In the second quarter, there was a supply of 375 homes in the municipality, fifty more than in the previous quarter and 84 more than a year earlier.

Van Santvoort notes that the number of apartments is particularly striking. There were 115 apartments for sale, as many as terraced houses for sale, while terraced houses are often by far the largest category of houses for sale.

Rental sector

Prices in the commercial rental sector have also risen. In Eindhoven, the rent per square meter rose by almost one euro in Eindhoven. In the first quarter, the rent was still 17.28 euros; in the second quarter, the average rent was 18.24 euros per square meter. This is what the commercial rental site Pararius announces.

Big cities

Of the major cities, Eindhoven remains the cheapest. While the price per square meter in Rotterdam and The Hague is about the same, the square meter prices in Utrecht (21.08 euros) and certainly Amsterdam (26.55 euros) are considerably higher.

The number of homes offered in Eindhoven was put on the rental site but rose from 654 homes to 710 compared to the first quarter. Compared to a year earlier, this is a slight decrease. In the second quarter of 2022, 737 rental properties were offered in Eindhoven.