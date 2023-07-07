Grants for young artists

Culture Eindhoven has provided a grant of more than 15,000 euros for six projects by young artists from Eindhoven. The cultural institution does this to stimulate the city youth.

In May, makers between the ages of 14 and 27 could apply for a maximum of 3000 euro subsidy.

Filmmakers

Ronald Marinakis and Simon, two young filmmakers, each receive 3000 euros. Marinakis made a short film set in Suriname when the country was colonised. Simon made a film about a boy from Eindhoven who ends up on the wrong track, after which his father sends him to his native village in Morocco.

Theatre

In addition, two theatre makers also receive a subsidy of 3000 euros each. It concerns Kyra Antoni, who, with the Gloei project, is creating a theatre performance with young people about a social theme that plays a role in their lives.

Black-Out receives the same amount, also for a play in which young people between the ages of 16 and 18 investigate the extent to which individuals control their destinies.

Subculture

Finally, Lenka Bchorikova will receive 3000 euros for workshops to introduce young people to the ballroom subculture – a subculture within the LGBTI community. Summervillestock will receive 440 euros to make a podcast about relationships in the urban scene.

According to culture alderman Saskia Lammers, who handed out the checks, the subsidy should encourage young people to become active in the cultural sector themselves. “We want young people between the ages of fourteen and twenty-seven to have more opportunities to start cultural activities themselves. We want them to make and experience more culture in their free time.