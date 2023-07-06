Strict rules for housing corporations

The Eindhoven city council is happy that the rules that directors and supervisory directors of housing associations have to comply with are being tightened. The city council made this known in answers to council questions from GroenLinks.

In late June, investigations by Nieuwsuur and NOS revealed that a commissioner of Woonbedrijf was also privately renting out properties on the commercial housing market.

As the investigation revealed that other top executives of housing associations were also privately trading in rental properties, the appearance of a conflict of interest arises. The industry associations within the social housing sector have therefore announced that the rules that directors and supervisory directors must comply with will be tightened.

Active real estate investments

The municipality of Eindhoven says it is happy with this amendment. The council also said that talks have been held with Woonbedrijf about the situation, which had already expressed satisfaction with stricter rules for its supervisory directors.

As a result of the situation, other housing associations will also check whether their directors and supervisory directors are active real estate investors, the city council said. Eindhoven municipality will be kept informed about the results.

