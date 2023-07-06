Houseboat residents to leave De Hurk

Eindhoven has not yet reached an agreement with the residents of houseboats near De Hurk industrial estate. However, a ruling by the Council of State on the De Hurk industrial estate’s zoning plan means things are moving forward.

The municipal executive states in a letter to the city council. The objections of the houseboat dwellers to the zoning plan have been declared unfounded by the court. Therefore, there is now a basis to come to a buy-out arrangement with the houseboat dwellers. Because of the municipality’s plans for the industrial estate, the houseboat occupants have to leave.

Individual customisation should be considered as much as possible in establishing the buy-out scheme, the council writes. Talks on the buy-out scheme should be concluded in October this year. In the absence of agreements with the residents, the lease will be terminated by 1 July 2024.

Transition period

No rent will then have to be paid from that date. After that date, residents will not necessarily have to leave yet; a transitional period will take effect. This means residents will have until 1 June 2028 to find a new place to live, if they wish, together with the municipality.

‘Ample’

That is four years after the lease ends, which the municipality says is ‘ample’ time to find a new place to live.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn