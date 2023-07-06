Students and asylum seekers to co-habitate

After the summer holidays, 56 students and 54 minor asylum seekers will live in the Akert residential care centre in Geldrop. This has been agreed by the municipality, Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) and the Anna Zorggroep.

The accommodation will be temporary, for a period of three years. The students study medicine and gain practical experience in the Anna Hospital. Fontys students also join them.

The asylum seekers are aged between 15 and 18 and are housed in a separate part of the building. They are supervised by 24 professionals. The students will move in from September, the young refugees during the autumn.

Integration of young asylum seekers

Geldrop-Mierlo municipality says it is happy to contribute to hosting refugees. “We are happy that Anna Zorggroep is making its location available for this purpose. We trust good cooperation and an open attitude from the inhabitants and entrepreneurs in Geldrop-Mierlo, so that these young people can safely and quickly integrate into our community,” responds Mayor Jos van Bree.

Experience for students

Director at Anna Zorggroep Astrid van der Put: “By temporarily providing this accommodation now, we expect that more students, co-assistants and doctors’ assistants will choose Anna Zorgroep as their employer. This is good for our patients and for the residents of Geldrop and the surrounding area.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn