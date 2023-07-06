Geldrop-Mierlo distribution centre scrapped

The plans for a large distribution centre at Eeneind-West in Nuenen have to be scrapped. That is the call made by the municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo, in an urgent letter to the province.

According to the mayor and alder persons, the distribution halls have major consequences for the quality of life. Not only for Geldrop-Mierlo, but also for the region, they say. The municipality and residents in Geldrop are afraid of a lot of truck traffic through the village, towards the A67. The city council of Geldrop-Mierlo has also called on the council to prevent the plans for Eeneind-West.

Permits

The municipal council objects to the inclusion of Eeneind-West as a location for so-called XXL logistics. The Board also emphasises that the permits for the distribution centre have not yet been obtained. Due to the nitrogen problem, the province has not yet issued a nature permit. It is not clear how long that will take.

Eeneind-West is located in Nuenen. The municipal council there cannot yet make a decision about the logistics centre. Therefore, all permits must first be completed.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez